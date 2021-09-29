Bristol PD: Man facing sales of narcotics charges after police seized drugs from car

BRISTO, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol Police arrested and charged a man with sales of narcotics after conducting a motor vehicle stop on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to reports, police stopped Lucas Caperton, 40, while driving Monday afternoon on King Street. During the stop, there was probable cause for police to search the vehicle.

Police say during the investigation they seized two bundles of what they believe to be Fentanyl, seven grams of crack cocaine, 7 grams of powder cocaine, a loaded 9 mm handgun, and a large sum of money used in the exchange of drug sales.

Caperton was arrested on several charges, including failure to drive right, sale of narcotics, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal possession of a pistol.

Caperton posted a $150,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.