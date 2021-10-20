Bristol Police arrest man connected to Southington shooting

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– Bristol Police Department arrested a Southington man in connection to shots fired incident in May.

On Sunday, May 30, BPD officers were dispatched to Crowley RV on 9 Barber Street due to reports of shots fired.

Reports say responding officers located several bullet holes in the window to the business. There were no injuries reported.

Similar shots were fired in Southington, CT, shortly after this incident.

BPD Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation. Police identified the suspect as 75-year-old Floyd Gollnick from Southington and filed a warrant for his arrest.

The charges against Gollnick are:

First-degree Criminal Michief

Illegal Discharge or a Firearm

Second-degree Reckless Endangerment

Second Degree Breach of Peace

While the warrant was being issued, Gollnick was in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections for other criminal activities.

On Oct. 19, Gollnick was transported to New Britain Superior Court where the warrant was served.