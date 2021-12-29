Bristol police investigating after woman allegedly threatens to shoot people at testing site over long wait times

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating after a threat was made at a COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a large parking lot at 100 North Main St. that was being used to complete COVID-19 tests. The private company that was running the testing site said an unidentified woman called the main office of the company and was upset about the service and time she was waiting in line.

The woman allegedly threatened to shoot people at the Bristol site.

Officers ensured the scene was safe, but testing was terminated for the rest of the day. Officers remained on the scene to ensure all cars left safely.

The site was reopened on Wednesday and two officers were at the site. No issues arose.

Police are continuing to investigate and identify the woman who made the alleged threat.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 860-584-3011.

