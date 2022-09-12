BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating multiple crime scenes after several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired in multiple locations in Bristol on Monday night.

Bristol police said they received multiple 911 calls that reported shots being fired in the vicinity of King Street and Broad Street. Police said moments later, they received additional calls reporting that there were shots fired in the area of Jermone Avenue at Davis Drive.

Preliminary reports indicate there were several cars chasing each other throughout the city actively shooting, according to the police.

Officers were able to locate multiple crime scenes in the area and one of the suspect’s cars.

According to the Bristol police, a brief car chase ensued with the suspect’s car that crossed into Plainville and Farmington. Police said the pursuit was terminated without incident.

Multiple crime scenes were established and investigation efforts are ongoing. Police said that all crime scenes are active as of this time while officers collect evidence.

Police said there were no reported injuries to any citizens.

Bristol police are asking any witnesses to contact them at 860-584-3000.