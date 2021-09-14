Canterbury mother, daughter charged for allegedly taking part in Capitol riot

(WTNH) — A mother and daughter from Canterbury were arrested Tuesday for their alleged involvement in riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to a federal complaint, 56-year-old Jean Lavin and19-year-old Carla Krzywicki, are charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

The FBI received a tip that Krzywicki shared pictures of her and her mother posing outside the Capitol and a photo which was taken inside the Capitol on her Facebook account, court documents said.

The complaint said one photo appears to have been taken in the northwest entry corridor on the first floor of the Capitol.

Lavin and Krzywicki appeared in court in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.