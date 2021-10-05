Canton police arrest man in connection to voyeurism incident, ask residents to review surveillance video for suspicious incidents

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Canton police have arrested a man in connection to voyeurism incidents in the town.

On September 30, the police department received a complaint of voyeurism occurring at a home in the Collinsville section of Canton. Police said this incident had similarities to a complaint received earlier in September.

During the overnight hours on October 5, the police department was alert to a possible active voyeurism incident in Collinsville. Police quickly arrived at the scene and apprehended Craige Stephens of New Britain.

Stephens was charged with voyeurism, criminal trespass third-degree, and public indecency. He was held on a $50,000 bond and will be in court on Tuesday.

The Canton Police Department is encouraging residents in the town to review any home surveillance cameras for video. Anyone who notices anything suspicious is asked to contact Canton Police.

