Car crashes into building on Baldwin Street; Multiple residents displaced

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Police investigate a car colliding into a building early Saturday morning.

At 2:49 a.m. Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department responded to a complaint of a car collision into a building on 315 Baldwin Street.

Upon arrival, Officers located the commercial building and car that struck the exterior. The building held a retail store on the first level and apartments above.

The driver, discovered to be a 14-year-old juvenile, fled the scene and was later located at St. Mary’s Hospital. They were placed under arrest for both criminal and motor vehicle charges related to the incident.

At the time of investigation, the driver was in stable condition and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The damage done to the building was extensive, and the inspector’s office has coordinated a relocation of the residents to determine the property is safe to reside in.

There are no reports of injuries from any of the residents in the building at this time.

