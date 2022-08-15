WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown police issued a reminder to the public to be aware of their surroundings after a car was stolen within seven seconds of the driver walking into a gas station on Sunday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., a black Nissan Altima was stolen out of a Shell Gas Station on Straits Turnpike, police said.

The driver of the car left the keys in the ignition with the car running and the doors unlocked. According to the authorities, the car was stolen within seven seconds of the driver walking into the store.

Police said there has been a dramatic increase in car thefts throughout the Watertown area.

On Saturday night, another car was stolen from a CVS with the keys left inside the car.

Watertown police are reminding residents to always lock their car doors, take their keys out of the car, and to never leave a running car.