EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The towns of Bristol and East Haven were hit with a wave of catalytic converter thefts in the past week, according to authorities.

East Haven police said two catalytic converters were stolen from the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot last week.

The suspects who stole the catalytic converters were seen looking into and under cars prior to leaving the parking lot in a gray sedan, according to police.

“I’m hearing about it all the time I’m part of a Facebook group that watches the neighborhood and people are reporting that even in the back of their yards, their cars have been robbed of a catalytic converter,” Joyce Sanseverino said.

In Bristol, three attempted thefts happened over the weekend on Buckley Avenue, Carol Drive and Emmett street.

Bristol police searching for catalytic converter thieves

Officers described the group of suspects in Bristol as having three to four members, who were wearing ski masks and hoodies. Police said the suspects were driving a grey or silver sedan.

Police also said that in two of the three encounters in Bristol, one of the suspects had a gun and threatened to use it against property owners. No one was injured, according to police.

“Yeah, its sad people don’t have morals,” Lessard said.

Residents are hoping a permanent solution can be found soon to stop this dangerous trend.

“I think they need to work on the demand end and really trying to monitor where the stolen catalytic converter [are] ending up because it’s a very profitable pipeline right now,” Sanseverino said.

Last summer, Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill cracking down on the sale of stolen catalytic converters, in an attempt to slow this cycle of crime.

As for the latest investigations, if you have any information on any of the crimes you are asked to contact the police.