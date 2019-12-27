Watch: Amazon delivery driver seen steals packages after marking them as delivered

POLK COUNTY, FL (WTNH) — An Amazon driver allegedly stealing a package he was supposed to deliver was caught on camera.

Police in Florida said the driver dropped off the package, marked it as delivered, and even snapped a photo. But then, picked it right back up and left.

The homeowner reported it immediately, but despite having video evidence, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Amazon wouldn’t cooperate.

Amazon told them to get a subpoena before they would identify the driver.

“We thought this was a no-brainer case: here’s the date, here’s the time. Can you tell us who the driver is? Wrong. Amazon wouldn’t tell us.” – Sheriff Grady Judd, Polk County Sheriff’s Office

The police ended up pulling the license plate and tracking down 27-year-old Jose Campos. They say he confessed to the crime.

Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk county Sheriff’s Office gives press conference on discovery of the suspect in package theft, Jose Campos.

In a statement, Amazon now says it’s “working to understand what occurred here, to make it right.”