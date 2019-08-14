Central Village man arrested on cocaine possession, violation probation charges

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Central Village man was arrested on Tuesday on charges of violating probation and possession of drugs.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to 221 Norwich Road Tuesday evening to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in front of Atlantic Broadband. Upon further investigation, police say they saw two people behind the Atlantic Broadband building.

Officers say they made contact with two suspects at the scene. One of the suspects was identified as 42-year-old Central Village resident Kevin Gibbons, who says he contracts for Atlantic Broadband and claims he had permission to be on property despite the building being closed. Gibbons stated he was unloading equipment from his truck and could not idenitfy the second person at the scene.

A wanted person’s check was conducted by police and revealed Gibbons had two arrest warrants for violation of probation. Gibbons was then taken into custody at 9:06 p.m.

Further investigation led officers to discover 10.4 grams of cocaine, including packaging, in Gibbons’ vehicle.

Gibbons has been charged with possession of narcotics and violating probation. Gibbons was held at the Plainfield Police Department on a total bond of $85,000 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.