Cheshire man charged with murder for stabbing wife

(WTNH) — A Cheshire man is now facing murder charges after a fatal domestic dispute last week.

Emanuel Dominguez-VillaGomez appeared in court and was charged with Murder Tuesday morning.

Police found Dominguez-VillaGomez and his spouse, Monica Dominguez, in their home suffering from stab wounds on Sept. 11.

Dominguez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Dominguez-VillaGomez was arrested after he was released from the hospital. At the time of the arrest, he was charged with Assault.

He is due back in court on October 9th.

