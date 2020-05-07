Child abuse, neglect calls down since start of pandemic, DCF worried cases are going unreported

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 has created a perfect storm for family stress and financial pressures. The Connecticut Department of Children and Families says abuse and neglect calls are drastically down, But that’s not necessarily a good thing.

“We attribute that to the fact that the school districts are closed because they were one of the major reporters of abuse and neglect,” explained Michael C. Williams, Deputy Commissioner of Operations with CT DCF.

“There may be some situations that happen with very vulnerable children – particularly school-age children that are not visible to the community – that those children are being subjected to neglect and abuse,” he said.

Williams says the neglect cases are the most concerning.

“Substance use in front of children is happening more often right now; we see heartbreaking scenarios where children – small infants are getting – ahold of substances that are left out and open and ingesting them,” added Williams.

RELATED: Father arrested after 6-month-old overdoses after drinking from bottle contaminated with fentanyl, Vernon police say

Not only are the abuse and neglect calls down more than 50%, but they’re also seeing calls come in from other sources.

Ken Mysogland, the Bureau Chief of External Affairs at CT DCF said, “Police are reporting 23% of the overall reports followed by hospitals now at 15%. It takes a village to raise a child and it certainly takes a village to protect a child.”