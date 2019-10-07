Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Live Now
Senator Blumenthal questions FAA about vintage plane safety exemptions

City employee who embezzled more than $100K sentenced

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
jail-prison-cells-generic_363647

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former New Haven municipal employee who embezzled more than $100,000 from the city has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Daniel Lion, of Hamden, was also fined $7,500 and ordered to make full restitution during his sentencing Friday. He also must perform 300 hours of community service.

He pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud in May.

Court documents say New Haven employed the 65-year-old Lion for about 40 years, most recently in the accounting department.

Federal prosecutors say he used the city’s accounting software to issue extra paychecks over about 16 years. Lion would cut himself vacation paychecks and then delete those entries, causing the system to also issue his regular paycheck.

He has been ordered to report to prison Dec. 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Man shot on Whalley Avenue in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot on Whalley Avenue in New Haven"

One Million Jobs Initiative

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Million Jobs Initiative"

Waterbury man teaches kids how to tie a tie

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury man teaches kids how to tie a tie"

Walk to defeat ALS

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Walk to defeat ALS"

New Haven ice cream truck driver receives new furnace through 'Lennox Feel the Love'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven ice cream truck driver receives new furnace through 'Lennox Feel the Love'"

Annual Walk like MADD in Branford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Annual Walk like MADD in Branford"
More New Haven

Portland Fair hands out free bug spray to protect fairgoers from mosquitos possibly carrying EEE

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Portland Fair hands out free bug spray to protect fairgoers from mosquitos possibly carrying EEE"

Portland 24-year-old arrested after reportedly hitting juvenile in the face with hammer

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Portland 24-year-old arrested after reportedly hitting juvenile in the face with hammer"

News 8's Mario Boone to host Middletown mayoral candidate forum

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "News 8's Mario Boone to host Middletown mayoral candidate forum"

Arrest made in Cromwell after pizza restaurant burglary

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest made in Cromwell after pizza restaurant burglary"

Man accused of running a 'drug factory' out of Middletown home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of running a 'drug factory' out of Middletown home"

Connecticut veterans to be honored with military ceremony

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut veterans to be honored with military ceremony"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss