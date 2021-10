WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Wolcott are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Express Mart Convenience Store on Meriden Road.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, then ordered him to lay on the floor until he left.

No customers were in the store at the time. The clerk was not hurt.