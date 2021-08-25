Clinton Police in pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Clinton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery/carjacking incident that happened at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on Killingworth Turnpike.

According to the police, two employees at the outlet were leaving the store around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, when the suspect came and stole one of their vehicles. Neither of the victims was injured during the incident.

Police are working to identify and arrest the suspect.

Anybody with information related to this incident is encouraged to call Detective Sergeant Pellegrini at 860-669-0451.