College student wakes up to find burglar standing at the foot of her bed; food delivery driver arrested

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a college student’s home and attempting to break into another in Hamden on Tuesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., Hamden Police responded to a residence on Kimberly Road for reports of an attempted residential burglary. A college student was in her house when someone attempted to forcibly break in through a window. She told police the suspect fled after she shined a flashlight toward the window; the suspect never got into her home.

A short time later, Hamden Police responded to a similar call at a home nearby on West Woods Road. Another college student reported a suspect had gotten into her resident through an unsecured rear door while she was asleep. She woke up to the suspect standing at the foot of her bed. The suspect ran when the woman started to yell.

No one was injured in either incident.

Hamden Police found the suspect’s vehicle in the neighborhood and attempted to stop it, but he fled and led police on a chase. Police caught the suspect – later identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 24, of Bridgeport – on I-84 near Exit 16. Evidence was found in Viana-Ribeiro’s car.

According to police, Viana-Ribeiro delivers food and drives passengers for app-based service companies. He specifically targeted houses where he previously made deliveries to females.

He is charged with the following:

Burglary 1st Degree

Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary 1st Degree

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

Larceny 6th Degree

Engaging Police in Pursuit

Reckless Driving

He was held on a $50,000 bond and will appear in court on Dec. 29.