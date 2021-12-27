Community rallies around Hamden family whose Pride flag was vandalized twice over Christmas weekend

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden family’s Pride flag has been damaged twice over just a couple of days. Now, police are now working to figure out who’s behind it.

“I sewed it back together because we didn’t want it to not be out and displayed,” said Joe Bossoli, of Hamden.

Security cameras captured both incidents at Joe and Liz Bossoli’s house in Hamden. The first incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve.

In the video, you can see someone walk up to the flag on their property.

“[They] started gashing into it with some kind of a blade,” explained Liz. “Made several gashes.”

The most recent incident happened around midnight on Monday. They believe it was done by the same person.

“We know that a lot more people are in our corner than this single individual who acted hatefully against us and what the LGBTQ community pride flag represents,” said Liz.

They told News 8 they’ve received an outpouring of support since this all unfolded.

“After it was on the news, somebody came and brought us that flag, which they were very kind and sweet,” said Joe.

Hamden’s mayor brought one by as well. “People need to understand that we do not stand for hate or intolerance in Hamden,” said Mayor Lauren Garrett, of Hamden.

They plan to display these flags in the hopes of sending a strong message: love endures. “As a community, we can heal from this and move on,” said Joe.

This remains under investigation by Hamden Police. Anyone with any information is being urged to call them right away at 203-230-4000.