Conn. State Police arrest man wanted by FBI for alleged involvement in series of robberies, carjackings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police said Friday night they have arrested one of the state’s most wanted fugitives.

Christian Velez, 23, is in custody after a foot pursuit in New Britain.

State police teamed up with the FBI to track down Velez, who they say is a wanted fugitive with multiple warrants. State police believe he is responsible for dozens of armed robberies and carjackings, and there will be a long list of charges as they are compiling them right now.

The arrest happened just around an hour and a half ago in New Britain.

State police and New Britain police were able to track Velez down. He fled on foot. According to police, he attempted several carjackings unsuccessfully Friday night as he was running from officers.

“Beginning in September, he has been a suspect in numerous armed robberies throughout the state, in excess of 20 armed robberies, several carjackings. He’s considered extremely dangerous, extremely dangerous to the public. So we’ve been looking for him for the past three months,” said State Police Lt. Matt Garcia.

Velez is being booked, processed and charged and is expected to possibly be arraigned Monday morning.

