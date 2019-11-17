Connecticut cab driver possibly facing life in prison for immigrant kidnapping scheme

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut cab driver will be sentenced Monday in Bridgeport for an extortion scheme that involved kidnapping immigrants.

56-year-old Carlos Hernandez is possibly facing life in prison. Prosecutors say Hernandez and two other cab drivers would get immigrants into their cabs and then drive them around until they or their relatives paid a ransom.

One of those other cab drivers was sentenced to 14 years behind bars, the other is awaiting sentencing.