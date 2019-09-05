Connecticut is ranked #43 state in the country for burglaries, SafeHome.org

Conn. (WTNH) — A new study found that Connecticut is ranked #43 out of 50 states for burglaries.

SafeHome.org released a study on the States with the Highest Burglary Rates Thursday using data from the 2018 FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program.

Safehome.org reports that burglaries made up 15% of all crimes in 2017 and the total value of what was stolen exceeded $3 billion.

Courtesy: SafeHome.org

According to SafeHome, nationally, burglaries are 5 times more likely to occur in the Southwest region than the Northeast. Also, more than 60% of the time, a burglary occurs during the day.

