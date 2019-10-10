1  of  2
Connecticut man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man police say struck and fatally injured a pedestrian has pleaded guilty to related charges.

The Hartford Courant reports that 25-year-old Kayvon Cook cried Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to evading responsibility and making a false statement to police.

Police say Cook was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when 47-year-old Chante Tucker was struck and thrown more than 100 feet (30.5 meters) in September 2018. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital hours later.

Tucker reportedly ran in front of the vehicle Cook was driving. Police say Cook fled the scene and later lied to authorities.

He faces up to five years in prison and five years of probation at sentencing on Dec. 17.

