Connecticut man who threatened Trump, others, pleads guilty

Crime

by: Associated Press

(AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Connecticut man who threatened to kill President Donald Trump and made numerous threats against others has pleaded guilty.

Gary Joseph Gravelle pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Bridgeport to seven charges. Proscutors say the 52-year-old New Haven man sent several letters containing a white powder he said was toxic anthrax in September 2018.

He also used email and the telephone to threaten mental health providers and facilities, federal probation officers, a federal judge, a federal prison, an airport in Vermont, a credit union, and religious centers.

He faces sentencing on March 26.

