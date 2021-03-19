Connecticut State Police help apprehend teen accused of kidnapping two New Hampshire girls

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police helped Friday morning apprehend an 18-year-old man accused of kidnapping two juvenile girls from New Hampshire.

Troopers said the suspect, 18-year-old Cameron Snody of Fort Worth, Texas, was driving a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion with New Hampshire registration plates. A 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were inside the vehicle, and an Amber Alert was issued for them. Snody had traveled to New Hampshire to meet the juveniles, troopers said.

The investigation led troopers to Exit 23 in Interstate-91 Northbound. They caught up with the vehicle mid-morning and performed a traffic stop.

Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into Connecticut State Police custody. The two girls were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluations.

Snody is facing charges for Larceny in the third degree and fugitive from justice.

New Hampshire authorities are working on extraditing Snody to face kidnapping charges. Snody was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and was transported to the Department of Correction.