(WTNH) – Connecticut State Police detectives recovered more than $20,000 during a cryptocurrency scam investigation.

State police said on September 2, 2022, officials learned of a complaint from a Milford resident regarding a larceny by false pretenses. The larceny resulted in the loss of $41,150 when the victim was scammed into depositing the money into a series of Bitcoin ATM machines.

Police said the funds were traced to two major cryptocurrency exchanges located in the United State and the Cayman Islands. Investigators learned that the suspects reside outside of the United State and no arrest is anticipated at this time.

State police said approximately $23,000 were returned to the victim in December.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, contact your local or state police department and filed a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.