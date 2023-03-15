MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police trooper was arrested Wednesday for allegedly allowing third-party access to a state police reporting system containing sensitive information, according to authorities.

State police are conducting an internal affairs investigation into trooper Mitchell Paz, 29, officials said.

Mugshot of Mitchell Paz (SOURCE: CSP)

State police said the alleged sharing of information impeded ongoing investigations. Paz was immediately placed on administrative leave and his police powers were revoked. State police detectives then began conducting a criminal investigation.

Following a complex investigation, state police submitted an arrest warrant for Paz for allegedly committing two counts of computer crimes in the third degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit computer crime in the third degree.

Paz posted a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on March 29.

Paz has been a member of the Connecticut State Police Department since 2015. He was first assigned to Troop A in Southbury and then Troop G in Bridgeport. Police said he most recently served for Troop I in Bethany while on administrative leave.

Prior to his arrest, Paz was suspended with pay in accordance with the bargaining reputation and discipline process, according to state police. Police said a referral has been made for a potential POST decertification per the police accountability act.

State police said they made two prior arrests on Feb. 23, in connection to the investigation.

Shawn A. Roka, 32, of Watertown was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer crime in the third degree.

Mugshot of Shawn A. Roka (SOURCE: CSP)

Amanda A. Marino, 32, of Terryville was charged with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree and one count of conspiracy to commit computer crimes.