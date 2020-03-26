Connecticut state trooper arrested in Rhode Island

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announced Thursday morning that one of their own was recently arrested in Rhode Island.

Pawtucket Police told State Police they arrested Trooper Marwing Pena and charged him with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

State Police have since suspended Pena’s police powers and have seized his department firearms, badge, identification, and police cruiser. Pena has been employed by Connecticut State Police since October 2018.

Pena will be arraigned in Providence Thursday.