Cornwall man charged with assault, threatening in domestic incident

CORNWALL, Conn. (WTNH)– A Cornwall man was arrested on assault and threatening charges Sunday after police found 43 guns in his home following an alleged domestic disturbance.

Connecticut State Police say that at around 6:15 p.m., troopers responded to a home on South Road for an active domestic disturbance.

Troopers then determined that the man involved was the aggressor and subsequently arrested 46-year-old William Dinneen, of Litchfield.

Police also seized 43 guns that Dinneen had in his possession following the arrest.

Dinneen was charged with assault, threatening, strangulation and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $5,000 bond.