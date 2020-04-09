Court: Murder case against UConn doctor’s wife can proceed

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that the murder case against the wife of a University of Connecticut medical school doctor can proceed.
Justices issued a unanimous decision Wednesday in the case of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, who claimed police illegally viewed documents seized from her Burlington home that were covered by attorney-client privilege.
She has claimed self-defense in the 2017 killing of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health.
The Supreme Court said investigators should not have looked at the documents, but the state has taken steps to ensure a fair trial.