Court: Murder case against UConn doctor’s wife can proceed

This booking photo released Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, by the Connecticut State Police shows Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, charged with murder in the death of her 84-year-old husband Pierluigi Bigazzi, who had not been seen for months. He was a professor of laboratory science and pathology at The University of Connecticut Health Center in Farmington, Conn. She […]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that the murder case against the wife of a University of Connecticut medical school doctor can proceed.

Justices issued a unanimous decision Wednesday in the case of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, who claimed police illegally viewed documents seized from her Burlington home that were covered by attorney-client privilege.

Related: Slain doctor’s body may have been in home for months

She has claimed self-defense in the 2017 killing of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health.

The Supreme Court said investigators should not have looked at the documents, but the state has taken steps to ensure a fair trial.