Cromwell PD: Two juveniles accused of shoplifting, assaulting officer with stolen car

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juvenile boys are at large after allegedly shoplifting a WalMart in Cromwell and assaulting a police officer while fleeing the scene in a stolen car.

Two police officers responded to WalMart on 161 Berlin Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police found the suspects’ vehicle was parked on the side of the building. Both juveniles were in the car when police approached the vehicle to try to gather more information.

As the juveniles started to drive away, police say the open front passenger door struck one of the officers, throwing him to the ground. Police say the car then sped through the parking lot and onto Route 372.

Officials say the suspects are operating a light-colored Ford Explorer with dealer plates, DD-2977. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen in January 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones or Detective Pietraroia at 860-635-7855 or 860-635-7854.