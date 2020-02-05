Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cromwell PD: Two juveniles accused of shoplifting, assaulting officer with stolen car

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light-colored Ford Explorer with dealer plates, DD2977 (Photo: Cromwell Police Department)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juvenile boys are at large after allegedly shoplifting a WalMart in Cromwell and assaulting a police officer while fleeing the scene in a stolen car.

Two police officers responded to WalMart on 161 Berlin Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police found the suspects’ vehicle was parked on the side of the building. Both juveniles were in the car when police approached the vehicle to try to gather more information.

As the juveniles started to drive away, police say the open front passenger door struck one of the officers, throwing him to the ground. Police say the car then sped through the parking lot and onto Route 372.

Officials say the suspects are operating a light-colored Ford Explorer with dealer plates, DD-2977. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen in January 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones or Detective Pietraroia at 860-635-7855 or 860-635-7854.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bubba Watson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bubba Watson commits to 2020 Travelers Championship"

CT woman who crashed at Mar-a-Lago may have been off meds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT woman who crashed at Mar-a-Lago may have been off meds"

Face masks selling fast amid concerns over Coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks selling fast amid concerns over Coronavirus"

Wesleyan - Coronavirus scare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesleyan - Coronavirus scare"

Wesleyan student shows symptoms of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesleyan student shows symptoms of coronavirus"

One dead, four injured in Middletown car collision

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One dead, four injured in Middletown car collision"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss