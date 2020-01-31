Cromwell police arrest fleeing suspect of motor vehicle crash, car theft

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police officers arrested the suspect of a stolen vehicle incident stemming from a car crash on Thursday.

According to the Cromwell Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. on Main Street near Remain Drive. Upon arrival, officers learned one of the drivers ran on foot from the scene of the accident and towards an area behind a store on Main Street.

Police apprehended and identified the suspect as Frederick Dart III. Police say Dart’s vehicle crossed over the double line of the road, struck a curb and went airborne crashing into another vehicle that was exiting a private driveway. The other driver was injured due to the crash and was transported to Middlesex Hospital for treatment. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Cromwell police learned the Dart’s car was a stolen vehicle out of West Hartford. Dart had three active arrest warrants for failure to appear. He is now charged with larceny, reckless driving, among other charges.

Dart was unable to post bond and appeared in court Friday morning.