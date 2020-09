Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police’s Troop C is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Citgo gas station in Tolland.

Troop C is investigating a burglary that occurred on Sunday at 4 a.m. at the Tolland Citgo. Police are asking help from the public to identify the individuals in the video posted on Troop C’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop C at 860-896-3200.