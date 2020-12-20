CSP: East Hartford woman crashes into oncoming vehicle while driving wrong-way on I-91

(WTNH) — An East Hartford woman is facing charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate-91 while under the influence late Friday evening.

State police said that at around 10:30 p.m., 42-year-old Jessica Cruz was traveling south on the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 34, which is on the Windsor/Hartford city line.

Responding troopers narrowly missed Cruz’s vehicle as it swerved right and continued south. Troopers said Cruz then exited the highway on the Conlin/Whitehead entrance ramp the wrong way and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Additional responding troopers ultimately had to surround Cruz’s vehicle with their cruisers to stop her.

The crash victim was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Cruz was field-tested for DUI and was subsequently arrested on several charges including driving the wrong way on a highway, driving under the influence, and operating a vehicle without a license.

She was released on a $5,000 bond.

