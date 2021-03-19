CSP explains why some people are mailing packages to someone else’s address without them knowing it

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve probably heard of porch pirates, but have you heard of people mailing packages to someone else’s address without them knowing? It’s suspected to have happened in Bethlehem on Tuesday.

Connecticut State Police said a man, driving a car with New York plates, jumped out to get a package shortly after it was delivered by FedEx. State Police said they were unable to successfully retrieve it.

This incident is now under investigation and State Police are urging everyone to be on alert. Here’s why: they said interstate criminal organizations often mail packages to residential addresses and wait nearby to snatch them up before the homeowner is even aware of the unexpected delivery.

“If a package is being delivered to your household and you are not aware of the package, please contact local law enforcement officers,” explained Trooper Josue Dorelus, of Connecticut State Police.

“Stay away from the package because you don’t know what the contents of the package are,” explained Trooper Dorelus.

He said getting a home security camera helps, too.

“If you can utilize some kind of door camera or a video surveillance system to catch these criminals in the act, that would be great,” said Trooper Dorelus.

If you are expecting a package, takes steps to safeguard it from porch pirates. You can do that by tracking the package, leaving detailed instructions for delivery, and being on the lookout for the package on its scheduled delivery date.

Most importantly, if you see something, say something. Connecticut State Police said these tips are vitally important in helping keep communities safe.

“This is definitely something people should be on the lookout for,” said Trooper Dorelus.