CSP investigating robbery at XtraMart Convenience Store in Tolland

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CSP: Tolland XtraMart Robbery

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a robbery that happened at XtraMart Convenience Store on Hartford Turnpike early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1:00 a.m., troopers were notified of a robbery at XtraMart Convenience Store located at 153 Hartford Turnpike.

Troopers describe the suspect as a black male, approximately 6’3″, wearing all black clothing and a mask. Authorities say there was no threat made and no weapons were shown or implied.

Officials report the suspect’s vehicle can be a 4-door, dark-colored, Honda Civic, with a white roof, large trunk spoiler, silver/white rims, and decal across the rear windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call Connecticut State Police at (860) 896-3233.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Two tractor-trailer crash causes heavy delays on I-84 East in Vernon

News /

PD: UConn student arrested for spray-painting swastika on school building

News /

UConn women's rowers file lawsuit seeking to save program

News /

UConn trustees green-light $70 million on-campus hockey rink

News /

PD investigating 3-car crash in Tolland

News /

37-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Ellington

News /
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss