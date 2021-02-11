CSP: Man found in Southington, arrested in connection to PA homicide

(WTNH) — A Texas man was arrested in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice after Pennsylvania State Police accused him of fatally shooting someone in the state, according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police said 28-year-old Tracy Rollins of Dallas is accused of being involved in a homicide in West Buffalo Township, Pa. on Sunday, Feb. 7.

The Associated Press reports Rollins is accused of killing Virginia woman Rebecca Landrith, 47, whose body was found on Interstate-80 in Pa.

Pennsylvania State Police determined Rollins was operating a tractor-trailer and was parked at a truck stop in Southington on Wednesday. Connecticut State Police responded to the truck stop and took Rollins into custody without incident.

State Police charged Rollins with Extradition Arrest with No Warrant and bond was set to $1,000,000. Rollins is set to appear in court Thursday.