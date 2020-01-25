CSP: Southington Police execute arrest warrant for State Trooper

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police has announced that one of their employees was arrested Friday.

State Police say the Southington Police Department executed an arrest warrant for Gregory Smith.

Troopers say Smith was previously arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in June 2019 and was placed on administrative suspension without police powers since then.

As a result of Friday’s arrest, State Police have placed Smith on leave. State Police has started a separate internal investigation.

The charges in the recent arrest have not yet been confirmed to News 8.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.