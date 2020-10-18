CSP: Three men arrested for armed robbery at Windsor gas station, evidence recovered

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a gas station Saturday night in Windsor.

Windsor Police issued a BOLO at 11:23 p.m. alerting that the Sunoco Gas Station at 446 Bloomfield Avenue — directly after the Exit 37 off-ramp on Interstate-91 South — had just been robbed by a male who had been described as Hispanic, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and with a black handgun, who may have been with additional suspects.

Connecticut State Police Troop H in Hartford were soon made aware that the suspects were in a red sedan, and Trooper First Class Scott McCarthy discovered a vehicle matching this description — red a Chevy Malibu — turning from Interstate-91 to Interstate-84 Westbound.

McCarthy observed three Hispanic males in the vehicle as it made an abrupt turn from the left travel lane towards the Exit 48 ramp in Hartford, which was seen as an attempt to escape.

CSP troopers were to able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle immediately, which resulted in the discovery of a black facsimile handgun, a large knife, a large amount of US Currency, black gloves with a red stripe, and a black face covering embroidered with “black lives matter”.

Officials determined that all three male suspects had participated in the armed robbery at the Sunoco Gas Station.

Windsor Police responded to the location of the traffic stop conducted by CSP to arrest the three male suspects without incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.