CT man convicted of rape found 40 years later using dead 5-year-old’s identity in Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) – A Connecticut man is behind bars after more than 40 years on the run from police.

According to the Department of Justice, 76-year-old Douglas Bennett was convicted by a jury in Connecticut of robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, deviate sexual intercourse, and the 1974 rape of a teenage girl. He was sentenced to nine to 18 years in Connecticut State Prison in 1976.

However, Bennett, never turned himself in to begin his sentence.

Records show that, in 1977, Bennett assumed the identity of a 5-year-old who had died in 1945 and remained on the run for more than 40 years.

Court records show Bennett was arrested at his Clearwater, Florida home on Wednesday after a fingerprint comparison confirmed that he was the same person convicted in Connecticut in 1975.

At the time of Bennett’s arrest, he was in possession of a Florida driver license bearing the false identifying information, but containing Bennett’s photograph.

Bennett is charged with passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 years in federal prison.

“I really appreciate what Florida and the feds did to resolve this 46-year-old case,” Wethersfield Police Chief James Cetran told News 8 Thursday. “Douglas Bennett was convicted of a very heinous crime against a teenage girl and deserves to serve his sentence.”