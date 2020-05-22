1  of  2
CT State Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in serious assault in Willington CT State Police ask for public’s help in locating man who fled traffic stop in Somers

Brandon Gusan

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in locating a man who fled from a traffic stop in Somers.

State police say that 45-year-old Brandon Gusan was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive, fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

Gusan is described as being a 5’8″ white male, who weighs 180 lbs., and has red hair, a red beard and blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing a red hat.

Police are asking that if you see him, to call 911.

There were no further details released at this time.

