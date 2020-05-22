CT State Police ask for public’s help in locating man who fled traffic stop in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help Friday in locating a man who fled from a traffic stop in Somers.
State police say that 45-year-old Brandon Gusan was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive, fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.
Gusan is described as being a 5’8″ white male, who weighs 180 lbs., and has red hair, a red beard and blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing a red hat.
Police are asking that if you see him, to call 911.
There were no further details released at this time.