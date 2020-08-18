East Windsor investigation leads police to missing man with multiple injuries from serious assault

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor police are investigating a serious assault after a man who was reported missing for several days was found with multiple head injuries on Tuesday morning.

Police say that on Monday night at around 9:24 p.m., a woman went to the East Windsor Police Department to report that her boyfriend had been missing for several days and that his car was found abandoned on the side of Winkler Road, near the railroad crossing.

Police responded to where the car was and found possible evidence of a struggle in the vehicle. Officers then went to the missing man’s home on Depot Street where they found more evidence of a possible altercation or assault, but not the missing person.

Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad was then called in to assist in the investigation and after an extensive search of multiple scenes, the missing person was found at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. He was taken to Hartford Hospital for multiple head injuries.

The case remains under investigation as a serious assault. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact detectives at 860-292-8240.