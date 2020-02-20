CT State Police, FBI search Bolton home after previously-arrested resident refuses to surrender firearms

Breaking News
BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police and FBI executed a search warrant of a Bolton home Thursday after the previously-arrested resident violated a protective order.

On Thursday morning around 9 a.m., CT state troopers and Special Agents from the FBI searched the home of Michael Gramegna at his Shoddy Mill Road home.

According to State police, the search warrant was granted after Gramegna was arrested for violation of a protective order on Feb. 5.

Police say, as a condition of his release following that arrest, Gramegna was required to surrender 21 of the firearms registered to him. As of Feb. 20, he had not.

As of Thursday afternoon, Troopers and Special Agents are searching Gramegna’s 30-acre property for the aforementioned firearms.

There is no known threat to the public at this time.

Shoddy Mill Rd has been closed and vehicle traffic is being detoured around the scene.

