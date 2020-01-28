CT State Police officer arraigned on charges of violating a protective order

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — An CT State Police officer was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court Monday after he violated the terms of a protective order that was filed against him.

Gregory Smith, 43, of East Haddam is being charged with two counts of violation of a Protective Order.

According to the Southington police department the violations are from, “An incident in which Smith went to the victim’s apartment complex on Dec. 24, 2019 to speak with the victim. At the time an active protective order prohibited him from being at the victim’s residence. On January 11, 2020 Smith sent the victim a text message, which also violated the protective order.”

These incidents were reported to Southington PD on January 21, 2020.

Smith later turned himself in on January 24, 2020 after learning of the warrant for his arrest.

Smith has been placed on a leave-of-absence from the Connecticut State Police. His case will be transferred to Meriden Superior Court.