1  of  2
Live Now
Helicopter Crash Update: NTSB, LA Sheriff’s Dept. give update on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment as Democrats demand Bolton testify

CT State Police officer arraigned on charges of violating a protective order

Crime

by: Kaye Pattyfote (WTNH Intern)

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — An CT State Police officer was arraigned in New Britain Superior Court Monday after he violated the terms of a protective order that was filed against him.

Gregory Smith, 43, of East Haddam is being charged with two counts of violation of a Protective Order. 

According to the Southington police department the violations are from, “An incident in which Smith went to the victim’s apartment complex on Dec. 24, 2019 to speak with the victim. At the time an active protective order prohibited him from being at the victim’s residence. On January 11, 2020 Smith sent the victim a text message, which also violated the protective order.”

These incidents were reported to Southington PD on January 21, 2020.

Smith later turned himself in on January 24, 2020 after learning of the warrant for his arrest.

Smith has been placed on a leave-of-absence from the Connecticut State Police. His case will be transferred to Meriden Superior Court.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wesleyan - Coronavirus scare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesleyan - Coronavirus scare"

Wesleyan student shows symptoms of coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wesleyan student shows symptoms of coronavirus"

One dead, four injured in Middletown car collision

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One dead, four injured in Middletown car collision"

Man wanted in Westbrook hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Christmas Eve

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man wanted in Westbrook hit-and-run that killed bicyclist on Christmas Eve"

Police search for suspects in Cromwell armed robbery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police search for suspects in Cromwell armed robbery"

Family, community relieved after missing Essex teen found safe in Oklahoma

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Family, community relieved after missing Essex teen found safe in Oklahoma"
More Middlesex

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss