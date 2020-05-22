CT State Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in serious assault in Willington

1  of  2
WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are searching for the armed and dangerous suspect who allegedly fled the scene of a serious assault in Willington on Friday.

Police say that they are searching for a red sport-type motorcycle, with the operator wearing a white/multi color helmet and dark clothing, who was last seen leaving the scene of a serious assault on Mirtl Road.

According to police, the suspect assaulted two elderly men. One of the victims was taken by Lifestar to an area hospital for potential life threatening injuries. However, the extent of both victims injuries is unknown at this time.

“We do know a weapon was used. We believe it to be a wedged weapon, however the exact description I would not be able to provide,” said Trooper Josue Dorelus, in a press conference.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other.

“Detectives are on scene processing the scene. A perimeter has been established. Detectives will be reaching out to neighboring public to conduct neighborhood canvas,” said Dorelus.

K9 handlers were also dispatched to scene to do a track to locate the suspect.

State Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or contact Troop C directly.

