State police: Men steal $7,500 in merchandise from Ulta in Lisbon

LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating after three men allegedly robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Libon Saturday night.

Troopers said the suspects entered the store at 8:30 p.m. wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

CREDITS: CSP_Lisbon_UltaBeauty_Theft

The suspects stayed inside for less than a minute, filling bags with high-valued items before running out of the store with about $7,500 worth of merchandise, state police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact state police at 860-848-6500 or email chisopher.Brett@ct.gov.