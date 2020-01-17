CT theatre director accused of sexually assaulting 3 actresses he cast

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — A well-known community theatre director in Connecticut is being sued after he allegedly used his position to sexually assault three actresses he cast.
The lawsuit alleges Daniel Checovetes met the then-teenagers in 2009. The supposed assaults happened between then and 2016. The ages of the women at the time of the assaults are unknown.
The trio is suing several theatres in Connecticut for failing to supervise him.
Checovetes was most recently the technical director at The Little Theatre of Manchester, which is not named in the suit.
The theatre issued a statement saying:
The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) was made aware today of a lawsuit filed against Daniel Checovetes.
Mr. Checovetes has served as a paid independent contractor with the Little Theatre of Manchester since at least 2018 in a technical production capacity working with adult volunteers. Mr. Checovetes’ role did not directly put him in a position to oversee or to be alone with minors.
Although there have been no allegations or observations of inappropriate behavior at LTM, we have decided to suspend our relationship with Mr. Checovetes indefinitely.
LTM takes allegations of this nature very seriously and prides itself on providing a safe and secure space for our staff, volunteers, artist and creative personnel.