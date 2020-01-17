CT theatre director accused of sexually assaulting 3 actresses he cast

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — A well-known community theatre director in Connecticut is being sued after he allegedly used his position to sexually assault three actresses he cast.

The lawsuit alleges Daniel Checovetes met the then-teenagers in 2009. The supposed assaults happened between then and 2016. The ages of the women at the time of the assaults are unknown.

The trio is suing several theatres in Connecticut for failing to supervise him.

Checovetes was most recently the technical director at The Little Theatre of Manchester, which is not named in the suit.

The theatre issued a statement saying: