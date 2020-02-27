Danbury mother, boyfriend charged with abusing child with belt, phone cord

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A Danbury mother and her boyfriend were arrested on child abuse charges in Norwalk Wednesday for allegedly striking a child with a belt and a phone cord wire.

Police say that detectives began their investigation on Jan. 16 after receiving a complaint of child abuse from the state’s Department of Children and Families.

During that investigation, it was learned that the child had been struck with a belt on multiple occasions by their mother and her boyfriend. It was also reported that the child was struck with a phone cord wire and forced to hold books over their head until it hurt as a form of punishment.

On Monday, a warrant was issued 35-year-old Jose Valenzuela and 31-year-old Liseth Castilo-Cruz. Police took them into custody at different locations in Danbury.

Valenzuela was charged with risk of injury to a minor, cruelty to person and assault. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

Castillo-Cruz was charged with risk of injury to minor and cruelty to persons. She was held on a $75,000 bond.