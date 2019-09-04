Danbury police investigate homicide at apartment complex

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Danbury police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police said they found one person dead at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex.

Police believe that the homicide was not a random act. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Police are now looking for the suspect(s) involved in the incident.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.