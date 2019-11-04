Danbury principal on paid leave, accused of sexual assault of a minor

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An Interim Principal in Danbury is on paid leave after charges of sexual assault were brought against him last week.
Marc Poliquin, Interim Principal of King Street Primary School, was accused of sexual assault of a minor between the years of 1996 and 2003.
According to the claim against him filed Thursday, Poliquin is accused of sexually assaulting the plaintiff (not named in the case) between 50 and 100 times in Poliquin’s homes in Woodbury and Danbury.
The claim goes on to say that the plaintiff was a minor at the time of the assaults and has suffered “extreme trauma, mental anguish, and psychological injuries which are permanent in nature.”
Danbury Schools released a statement Monday addressing the accusations against Principal Poliquin, saying that they have “placed Poliquin on administrative leave” and that they “are not aware of any allegations involving students of the Danbury Public Schools.”
“Late on Friday, we were informed that a lawsuit was brought against Marc Poliquin, Interim Principal of King Street Primary School, which contains serious allegations against Mr. Poliquin.
At this time, we have placed Mr. Poliquin on administrative leave with pay and without prejudice pending our review of these allegations.
These allegations do not relate in any way to Mr. Poliquin’s conduct as Interim Principal at King Street Primary School or as an employee of the Danbury Public Schools more generally.
Moreover, we do not have any information substantiating these allegations, which date back to the 1990s.
We hope to resolve this matter promptly, but we cannot provide an estimate at this time of when we will be able to do so.
Safety of our students is our first priority, and we are not aware of any allegations involving students of the Danbury Public Schools.
We will not have any further comment at this time concerning Mr. Poliquin’s status other than to express the hope that we will be able to welcome him back to his position when this matter is resolved.– Danbury Schools