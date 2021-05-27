Danbury woman complicit in death of 1-year-old grandchild, police say

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been arrested for her involvement with the death of her 1-year-old grandson, police said.

Police said officers responded to Danbury Hospital on March 17 to investigate the untimely passing of the young child.

The death was deemed suspicious, and the investigators determined that 60-year-old Cora Brandon, the child’s grandmother, was complicit in his death.

Police said officers arrested Brandon Wednesday at a local address without incident.

She was charged with manslaughter, five counts of risk of injury to a minor (impairing morals), and possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set to $500,000.

This is an ongoing investigation.